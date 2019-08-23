A blood test may detect ovarian cancer up to two years earlier, researchers in Belfast said. Scientists developed a simple screening method involving a biomarker made up of four proteins seen together. The study, published in the journal Nature, involved the analysis of blood samples from 80 individuals across a seven-year period.

Dr Bobby Graham from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast and lead author of the study said: “Firstly, we discovered that the presence of the biomarker panel will enable us to detect EOC (Epithelial Ovarian Cancer). “We then developed a screening test to detect this biomarker panel, making this a relatively simple diagnostic test. “The algorithm designed will screen the blood sample and flag any abnormal levels of the proteins associated with the cancer. “The screening test identifies ovarian cancer up to two years before the current tests allow.” For women in the UK, ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer. In 2016, 4,227 deaths were reported as a result of EOC. If diagnosed at stage one of EOC, there is a 90% chance of five-year survival compared to 22% if diagnosed at stage three or four.

