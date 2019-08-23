Boris Johnson issues rallying cry ahead of G7 summit

Boris Johnson has already met with Emmanuel Macron earlier this week. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has issued a rallying cry ahead of the G7 summit stating Britain still has a crucial place internationally. In his message to world leaders, he addressed those who slated the decision to leave the European Union. "Some think Britain’s best days are behind us. To those people I say: you are gravely mistaken," the prime minister said. His debut on the international stage comes just days after meeting German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron. Leaders of seven of the world's richest countries are gathering to talk about the global challenges and economic policies they face, including climate change.

The leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US and the EU make up the G7. Credit: AP

The prime minister said the summit in Biarritz, France, comes at a critical moment for the world including where violence is trapping countries into poverty, girls' rights to education and international trade barriers.

The group of seven consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Mr Johnson said: "My message to G7 leaders this week is this: the Britain I lead will be an international, outward-looking, self-confident nation."

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Weiner explains how Boris Johnson held his own with two of the most significant European leaders

The PM continued: "We will be an energetic partner on the world stage. We will stand alongside our G7 allies to solve the most pressing international issues." He added that the "family of nation-states" must reaffirm their universal values underpinned by democracy. "Britain will never flinch from the special responsibilities that go with being a pillar and an architect of the international system," he said.

