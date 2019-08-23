Boy, 8, bitten on head by mountain lion

An eight-year-old boy was bitten on the head by a mountain lion outside his home in rural Colorado.

The attack – the third on a human by a big cat in the state this year – prompted authorities to euthanise two lions that were found roaming the area.

The boy had been playing on a trampoline with his brother at their home in the town of Bailey on Wednesday evening when a friend called out to him from a house next door.

When the boy ran to see his friend, the mountain lion pounced and bit him, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigators.

The boy’s brother ran inside the home and told his father, who rushed outside and found the cat on top of his son. The mountain lion let go and took off running as the father approached.

“It’s quite heroic. He did everything that we would ask somebody to do,” Rebecca Ferrell, a spokeswoman for the wildlife agency, said about the boy’s father.

“He ran towards it. He was making himself large and loud. … His efforts almost certainly saved his son’s life.”

The boy, whose name has not been released, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.