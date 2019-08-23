'Our house is burning': Global concern over Amazon fires escalates as Bolsonaro remains defiant

The Amazon is experiencing record number of wildfires. Credit: APTN

Brazil and France have clashed over record numbers of wildfires sweeping through the Amazon rainforest. French President Emmanuel Macron called the wildfires an international crisis and said the leaders of the G7 nations should hold urgent discussions about them at their summit in France this weekend. "Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produces 20% of our planet's oxygen - is on fire," Macron tweeted.

Brazillian President President Jair Bolsonaro fired back with his own tweet, saying: "I regret that Macron seeks to make personal political gains in an internal matter for Brazil and other Amazonian countries. "The sensationalist tone he used does nothing to solve the problem."

Bolsonaro has accused non-governmental organisations for starting the Amazon wildfires. Credit: AP

Onyx Lorenzoni, the president's chief of staff, earlier in the day accused European countries of exaggerating environmental problems in Brazil in order to disrupt its commercial interests. "There is deforestation in Brazil, yes, but not at the rate and level that they say," said Lorenzoni, according to the Brazilian news website globo.com. His allegation came after Germany and Norway, citing Brazil's apparent lack of commitment to fighting deforestation, decided to withhold more than £70 million in funds earmarked for sustainability projects in Brazilian forests.

The Amazon rainforest covers 5.5million square kilometers - more than 23 times the size of the UK. Credit: AP

On Thursday, the right-wing nationalist Bolsonaro, who only came into power at the start of the year, repeated the blame for the fires lies with environmental groups who are trying to make him look bad. "I strongly suspect it's the environmental groups," he said. When asked by a reporter what proof he had, he said: "For God's sake there is no proof, nobody admits 'I set fire to that'." But even in his own country, there are many that don't believe him.

Smoke can be seen from Space over Brazil as the fires continue to rage. Credit: AP

At a climate change conference in the north of Brazil, when the environment minister approached the stage to speak, he was heckled and drowned out by protesters. The WWF conservation group also challenged Bolsonaro's allegations about NGOs, saying they divert "the focus of attention from what really matters: the well-being of nature and the people of the Amazon." Brazil contains about 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest, whose degradation could have severe consequences for global climate and rainfall.

The Amazon rainforest covers 5.5million square kilometers - more than 23 times the size of the UK. It absorbs a quarter of global carbon dioxide emissions and releases a fifth of our oxygen. But deforestation is surging - last month alone more than 2,000 square kilometres was lost.

The destruction in the Amazon rainforest. Credit: APTN