British travellers warned their phones could be checked at Hong Kong border amid human chain protests

Marches have continued in Hong Kong for the 11th consecutive week. Credit: AP

British travellers heading to Hong Kong have been warned their electronic devices could be checked at the border. As anti-government protests continue in Hong Kong, the Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for people travelling there. The online advice reads: "In light of ongoing protests and demonstrations in Hong Kong, there are reports of greater scrutiny from mainland authorities at border crossings between the mainland and Hong Kong. "This includes reports that travellers' electronic devices have been checked at border crossings."

Credit: PA

The advice also states: "You should be aware that the thresholds for detention and prosecution in China differ from those in Hong Kong." It follows on from the British consulate worker Simon Cheng Man-kit, who went missing two weeks ago after going on a business trip to the mainland city of Shenzhen. China said earlier this week Mr Cheng had been placed in administrative detention in the city of Shenzhen for 15 days for violating public order regulations.

Simon Cheng Man-kit works at the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong.

Protests in Hong Kong began 11 weeks ago with calls to scrap a now-suspended extradition bill, but have now widened to include demands for full democracy and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality at protests.

Supporters of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement created human chains on both sides of the city's harbour, inspired by a historic protest 30 years ago in the Baltic states against Soviet control. They linked hands at first, then many switched on their smartphone lights and held them up to create a row of white lights against the nighttime skyline.

Demonstrators link hands as they gather at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong on Friday. Credit: AP