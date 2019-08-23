Dog ownership linked to better heart health

Dogs have a habit of winning hearts, but scientists say they can also help keep them healthy. New research suggests that owning a pet may help maintain cardiovascular health, especially if that pet is a dog. Using data from the Kardiozive Brno 2030 study, the research examined the association of pet ownership – specifically dog ownership – with cardiovascular disease risk factors and cardiovascular health. It first established baseline health and socio-economic information for more than 2,000 subjects in the city of Brno, Czech Republic, between January 2013 and December 2014.

Research suggests dog ownership is good for cardiovascular health Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

Follow-up evaluations are scheduled for five-year intervals until 2030. In the 2019 evaluation, the study looked at 1,769 participants with no history of heart disease and scored them based on Life’s Simple 7 ideal health behaviours and factors. As outlined by the American Heart Association, they are body mass index, diet, physical activity, smoking status, blood pressure, blood glucose and total cholesterol. Researchers compared the cardiovascular health scores of pet owners overall to those who did not own pets.

