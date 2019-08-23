Eat, Shop, Save: Veggie-Packed Penne with Feta

Here is the full recipe, straight from the new cookbook ‘Eat, Shop, Save: 8 Weeks to Better Health’, available from all reputable bookstores and online now. Want to grab yourself a copy? You can do so here .

This veggie-packed bowl of penne is a great comfort food. There is just something so soothing about it, and it’s packed with the good stuff too! Sun-dried tomato paste is now easy to find in jars in most supermarkets.

Method

Place the pasta in a large saucepan, cover with boiling water and simmer for about 10 minutes, or according to the packet instructions, until al dente (cooked but slightly firm). When ready, drain, reserving a splash of the cooking water, and set aside.

While the pasta is cooking, heat a little olive oil in a large frying pan, add the red onion along with a good pinch of salt and sauté until it has softened.

Add the courgette and continue to sauté for a few minutes until that has softened too. Add the baby spinach and sauté until it has wilted.

Stir the cooked pasta into the sautéed vegetables, making sure they are well combined.

Add the reserved water and then the sun-dried tomato paste in 2 batches, mixing well between each batch.

Divide the pasta between 2 serving bowls, then crumble the feta over each before serving.

Wholewheat pasta has a far lower glycaemic response than white pasta, meaning it doesn’t cause blood sugar peaks and troughs. The higher fibre content also makes it beneficial for digestive and cardiovascular health.

Online Exclusives

For the best online exclusives and to follow our journey, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and show us your recipes using the hashtag #EatShopSave.

The full series of Eat, Shop, Save is now available on the ITV hub.