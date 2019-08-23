Eggs harvested from last northern white rhinos in bid to save the species

Experts have said there is hope to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhino because they successfully extracted eggs from the last two remaining females. The groundbreaking procedure was carried out on Thursday in Kenya on the northern white rhinos known as Najin and Fatu who cannot carry a pregnancy. The eggs will be used to reproduce the species through a surrogate.

Fatu and Najin are fed some carrots by a ranger in their enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya. Credit: AP

Richard Vigne, CEO Ol Pejeta Conservancy, said: "We are left with two remaining females, as I say both are unable to get pregnant, so the only remaining option to recover this species is through in vitro fertilisation. "In vitro fertilisation is something which is commonly practiced in humans and cattle and various other species but it has never ever been done on rhinos before."

Female northern white rhinos Najin, 30, left, and Fatu, 19, right, are the last two northern white rhinos on the planet Credit: Ben Curtis/PA