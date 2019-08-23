Fire breaks out in block of London flats near Grenfell Tower

A fire has broken out at a block of flats a short distance away from Grenfell Tower in west London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are at the scene in Darfield Way in Notting Hill.

London Fire Brigade said they were called at 11.39am to a report of "smoke issuing" from a balcony on the 12th floor.

Crews are speaking to residents in the building to reassure them.

Fire crews from North Kensington, Kensington, Fulham, Park Royal, Chelsea, West Hampstead, Soho, Hammersmith and Chiswick fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Scotland Yard said there were no reports of any injuries.

Resident Samantha Findley, 41, said "everyone is thinking of Grenfell".

She left her 10th floor flat when she smelled what she thought was burning plastic in the tower block..

She told PA: "I smelled it. So I thought 'let me get out, I'm out'. I grabbed my keys, my phone. I'm out. I'm not seeing where it is or anything. I'm out."

She added: "I was concerned. I was very fearful."

Standing looking at the block and pointing towards Grenfell Tower which is a short walk away, she said: "That's Grenfell there as you can see. That was my first instinct when I smelled smoke. Everyone is thinking of Grenfell."

Witness Danielle Bond, who was watching on from a nearby office block, claimed the fire had spread to six floors.

"The fire is spreading upwards," she said. "I don't know what it's like inside but flames are going up the building on one side."

Seventy-two people died in the huge fire at Grenfell Tower in west London on June 14 2017.