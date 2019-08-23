Hasbro buys Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One in £3.3 billion deal

Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One (eOne) has been acquired by US toy company Hasbro for over £3.3 billion.

Hasbro, maker of Monopoly and My Little Pony, said the move to buy the UK-listed firm would “dramatically enhance” its storytelling capabilities.

As well as Peppa Pig, Entertainment One produces other children’s cartoons including PJ Masks and new preschool series Ricky Zoom.

Shares in Entertainment One soared 29.5% to 574.5p in early trading on Friday following the announcement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Entertainment One shareholders will receive £5.60 in cash for each common share.

Brian Goldner, Hasbro chairman and chief executive said: “The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling, which will now include Hasbro’s IP.”

“In addition, Hasbro will leverage eOne’s immersive entertainment capabilities to bring our portfolio of brands that have appeal to gamers, fans and families to all screens globally and realise full franchise economics across our blueprint strategy for shareholders.”