Irish Government showed ‘indecent haste’ in meeting Adams after IRA ceasefire

The Irish Government’s decision to meet Gerry Adams after the IRA ceasefire showed “indecent haste”, British government officials said.

Former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds shook hands with the Sinn Fein president and SDLP leader John Hume following a meeting in Dublin a week after republicans laid down arms in August 1994.

Confidential briefings from the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) were released by the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland (Proni) on Friday.

The official records said a meeting between Mr Reynolds, Mr Adams and Mr Hume following the ceasefire was considered “to reflect indecent haste, although clearly designed to tie Adams into a process from which he personally would not be able to escape, no matter what the republican movement did”.

The IRA had declared a ceasefire in August 1994, followed by the main loyalist paramilitaries in October that year.

It led to the beginning of public contact between the British and Irish governments and Sinn Fein.

Exploratory talks between the British government and Sinn Fein commenced before Christmas that year.