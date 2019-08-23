- ITV Report
-
Suffolk newspaper becomes Ed Sheeran Daily Times in tribute to local superstar
Ed Sheeran’s local newspaper has changed its name for the first time in its 145-year history in honour of the star as he returns to Suffolk for a series of homecoming gigs.
The East Anglian Daily Times has become the Ed Sheeran Daily Times for one day only, celebrating the singer-songwriter’s four concerts at Ipswich's Chantry Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Sheeran has given free tickets to one of the shows to all pupils and staff at his former school, Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham.
It comes as a free exhibition curated by the 28-year-old’s father John Sheeran was launched in Ipswich.
The display, called Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk, charts the singer’s journey from schoolboy to global superstar.
Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, said the homecoming gigs have been “long-awaited in Suffolk”.
“It’s been remarkable to document his rise to becoming one of the biggest music stars in the world,” he said.
“So we wanted to do something special to mark these concerts.”