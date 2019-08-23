Suffolk newspaper becomes Ed Sheeran Daily Times in tribute to local superstar

Ed Sheeran’s local newspaper has changed its name for the first time in its 145-year history in honour of the star as he returns to Suffolk for a series of homecoming gigs.

The East Anglian Daily Times has become the Ed Sheeran Daily Times for one day only, celebrating the singer-songwriter’s four concerts at Ipswich's Chantry Park over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Sheeran has given free tickets to one of the shows to all pupils and staff at his former school, Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham.