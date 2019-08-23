'Our hearts and lives have been torn apart': Pc Harper's family pay tribute to officer as police forces observe silence

Pc Andrew Harper died last week. Credit: Family handout

The devastated mother of a police officer who died while responding to reports of a burglary has said the family's "lives and hearts have been torn apart". Pc Andrew Harper, from Thames Valley Police, was killed last Thursday evening near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire after responding to reports of a burglary. His mother Debbie was among family members paying tribute to Pc Harper as police forces across the country observed a minute's silence in his honour on Friday morning.

Lissie and her husband Pc Harper. Credit: Family handout

PC Harper's wife, Lissie

The kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet. You were brave, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

Lissie and Andrew had only been married for a month before he was tragically killed. Credit: Family handout

We had so many plans for the future, you wanted to do it all. My darling boy I do not know how I will be able to survive without you. Although we were married for only 28 days before you were cruelly taken away from me, my husband you were perfect. I will never ever stop loving you and I feel so grateful for the happiest thirteen years of my life.

Andrew and Lissie on their wedding day. Credit: Family handout

Lissie described her husband on holiday. Credit: Family handout

Our superman, our bodyguard, our light in the dark. My god we will miss you. Forever you will be remembered as the best of us. I will carry your love with me always.

Andrew, Lissie, Kate, Jake and Tess (Jake is Lissie's brother and Tess is his partner). Credit: Family handout

Tributes from Debbie, Pc Harper's mother

As a boy Andrew was always the most balanced, calm, caring, loving, but hilariously funny character. Imitating scenes from films or practical jokes such as putting some chilli in a chocolate eclair sweet and giving it to me when driving! This formed the pattern even as a man. Everything he did was with a smile. WeirdIy I cannot even remember a time he was angry or in a bad mood. My step-daughter Amelia adores him as she does Sean, and we will be lost without him. We are devastated and bereft but as Andrew always lived, with dignity, honour and calmness we intend to grieve in this way. A big part of me has gone with you, I cannot imagine our lives going forward but we will do so with Andrew in our hearts.

Andrew and Lissie on a holiday. Credit: Family handout

Pc Harper's father, Andrew

You had time for everyone, time to listen to them, bringing comfort and calmness wherever you went. You would always put yourself forward to look after the people around you, and would always see the good in others. You always made us laugh, always bringing tears of happiness to our eyes. Although Andrew was the strongest man we knew, he was also a big softy with a huge heart. Rest in peace my son, you have made us so proud of you and we will always love and miss you.

From left to right: Aimee (Andrew's sister), Phil (Andrew's father), Lissie (Andrew's wife), Andrew, Karen (Andrew's step-mother), Sean (Andrew's brother) Credit: Family handout

Pc Harper's brother, Sean

I'm praying that one day I am going to wake up and see you, that I will hear your voice and you will tell me you are alright. I will tell you that you are the best brother and will ask if I ever told you that I love you. It was only weeks ago that I was writing your Best Man's speech, but I am so grateful that we were all able to spend the perfect day together, as you married the love of your life, my new sister.

Andrew and his brother Sean. Credit: Family handout

I have so much to thank you for, more than I could ever put into words, and I just hope that you can see how much you are loved by everyone around you. You were the funniest, bravest, most compassionate person I've ever known, and it is such an honour and a privilege to be able to call you my big brother.

Sean helping his brother Andrew with his colar on his wedding day. Credit: Family handout

Pc Harper's younger sister, Aimee

It takes my breath away every time the realisation sets in that I never get to see you again. But we were so so lucky to all be together for the wedding which was perfect, you always brought us together. You really were so passionate about your job, I think we all can’t help but wish you were a little less brave so then we could still have you here, but you were a protector at heart. You looked out for us all and I took it for granted that I always had you at the end of my phone if I was in trouble. Your sense of humour never changed, never failed to make us laugh even at your own expense. I can see why you’ve gained such an amazing reputation within the police and it seems to have spread across the world. My very big brother, I miss you.

Andrew carrying his niece on his shoulders during a walk. Credit: Family handout

Pc Andrew Harper's grandparents

Our Grandson Andrew was the finest and generous of all men you could ever have met. Always ready to help anyone with a broad smile, we have a photo of when he was only a few hours old, which we will treasure forever. He will be loved and never forgotten in all of our hearts and we are so glad to have been his grandparents, and treasure the nick-name he gave his Grandad, which everyone we now know has adopted, thanks to him.

Andrew with his mother-in-law, Julie. Credit: Family handout

Julie and Simon, Andrew's parents-in-law

He had only become our son-in-law a few weeks ago, but he has been a part of our family for many years and we loved him like a son. He touched the lives of so many people - family, friends, work colleagues and members of the public, who he did his upmost to serve and protect.

Pc Harper with his father-in-law, Simon. Credit: Family handout

None of us can fully take in the enormity of the sense of loss that Andrew's death has caused us. Everyone who ever had the privilege to meet Andrew felt that little bit better that he had been a part of their lives. Our lives will never be the same without you Andrew, thank you for giving us so many memories that we will treasure forever.