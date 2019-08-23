Rising temperatures could set August bank holiday record

A bank holiday heatwave will see most of the country sizzling in sunshine with possible record temperatures, the Met Office has said.

On Friday, south-easterly winds drew warm air from Europe towards the UK, bringing rising temperatures along with dry and settled weather.

Chief meteorologist Andy Page said the weekend will be a change from the wind and rain that dogged August for the past few weeks.

“On Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be plenty of sunshine, especially in the east, with temperatures rising into the mid to high 20s Celsius for many – it’ll be warmest in south-eastern parts where 31-32C (87.8-89.6F) is likely.

“Western parts are likely to see more cloud, and a probable cooling trend through the weekend.”