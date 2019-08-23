The older you are, the better it gets – survey looks at age attitudes to sex

Pensioners are more likely than 18-24-year-olds to believe both partners enjoy sex, a YouGov survey into heterosexual relationships has suggested. The study of 3,922 British adults found three-quarters (75%) of those aged 65 and older felt both the man and woman would equally enjoy lovemaking, compared with 58% of those in the youngest age group. The data also advanced the belief that men both need and want sex more than women, and are likely to initiate intercourse.

Credit: PA Graphics

Research commissioned by the End Violence Against Women Coalition found one-third of people (32%) believe that men need sex more than women, compared to just 1% who said they feel the opposite. Similarly, 42% of people said they felt men wanted sex more than women, with 2% feeling the other way. Some 45% of those surveyed said they felt the man is more likely to initiate sex, compared with 3% for women, while 43% said both were responsible for starting it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Just 11% of respondents said they felt the woman decides when intercourse has finished, compared with 36% for men, and 38% who believe both decide. Among 18-24-year-olds, however, just 25% believe it is a mutual decision, while half (50%) think it is up to the man to decide, while 10% think it is up to the woman. The survey found the majority of people (57%) think women are more likely to “go along with sex to keep their partner happy”, compared with only 2% who thought the same of men.

Credit: PA Graphics