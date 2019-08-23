'This is not my mess' says Bury FC owner Steve Dale as club on brink of expulsion from EFL

Fans outside Bury FC's ground. Credit: PA

The owner of struggling Bury Football Club, whose future looks increasingly uncertain as its expulsion deadline nears, has accused the English Football League of having an "agenda", telling ITV News that he did not make "this mess". Steve Dale told ITV News the club has everything they needed to continue to play, claiming the EFL's decision is not about debt. The 134-year-old club have until one minute to midnight on Friday to prove they can pay their debts and fund the season or find a new owner who can. But Mr Dale claims "Bury's solvent. Bury can play football."

"We need the EFL to let us play football. I don't make them rules up. It's nothing about debt. There's no debt. It's them stating that they want to see this sensitised amount of money that they perceive the club may or may not, these are their words, need in the future," he said. On Friday morning Dale called on fans and other interested parties to pledge a total of £2.7m to save the club. Mr Dale, a Cheshire-based businessman, bought Bury for £1 in December after previous owner Stewart Day ran up huge debts following years of overspending at Gigg Lane. But having initially claimed to buy the club for "philanthropic" reasons, Mr Dale put Bury into administration this summer and engineered a debt repayment scheme, known as a company voluntary arrangement, that would see creditors paid only 25 percent of what they are owed, with him and his associates being the main beneficiaries.

But he denied he was at fault, hitting back at fans who accuse him of being an "asset-stripper". "How can you asset strip something that's bust?" he said. "The mess has been created from the the past five years, but no one rallied against that because they were all getting lots of money, from... the money was taken from others and pumped into Bury," he told ITV News. "And Bury were well pleased because they're getting paid crazy salaries, all the rest of it. But then there's always got to be a victim to these things. A club has got to be sustainable. It can't just keep going because some guy's robbing one guy to keep that going." Bury and neighbouring Bolton were given 12-point penalties for entering administration after the end of last season.

The fans blame Steve Dale for Bury's situation. Credit: PA