1.05-magnitude tremor at UK’s only active fracking site

The UK’s only active fracking site experienced a tremor measuring 1.05 on the Richter scale on Friday night.

It came two days after a magnitude 1.55 tremor which was the largest ever tremor at the site run by Cuadrilla in Preston New Road, Lancashire.

Friday’s tremor was detected at 11.22pm.

The company said it lasted for less than one second and “the measured vibration at ground level during the event was approximately 0.4 mm/s”.

“This micro seismicity followed today’s pumping operations,” it said.

“The integrity of the well has been confirmed.”

A smaller 0.53 magnitude tremor occurred just after 5am on Saturday and also lasted for less than one second, the company added.