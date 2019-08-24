August Bank Holiday weekend set to be one of the hottest on record

A heatwave to coincide with the Bank Holiday weekend is perfectly timed.

As we draw in heat from the continent, it'll be hotting up as temperatures soar across the UK - way above those we've seen so far this month as summer belatedly returns.

Friday saw highs of 28C (82F) in the south-east but expect in excess of 30C on Saturday, and Sunday temperatures should peak at around 32-33C, gifting us plenty of strong sunshine over the coming days. It's likely we will have one of our hottest August Bank Holidays on record.

It will a little muggy from Monday onwards but the hot weather is expected to last into Tuesday for many of us, with temperatures way above average for some places well into next week.

This year has been a summer of extremes: from the huge amounts of rain and gale force winds to monthly heatwaves. This is unlikely to be extraordinary - like historical heat in July - but the sunny, hot conditions welcome in a disappointing few weeks of weather. Summer is far from over it seems!