British Airways strike: What to do if your flight has been cancelled

British Airways has published advice on its website for passengers affected by planned strike action across three days in September.

A list of frequently asked questions, including information about refunds and rebooking, was published after it was announced strikes will happen on September 9, 10 and 27.

The airline said it was "likely" anybody booked on those days will not be able to travel.

It said: "We will be offering all affected customers full refunds or the option to re-book to another date."