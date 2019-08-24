Bury FC given deadline extension to avoid EFL expulsion

Bury have been given extra time by the English Football League to prevent their expulsion from the league.

The EFL has set a new deadline of 5pm on Tuesday after receiving information to consider a request for an extension to Friday's deadline.

Owner Steve Dale said on Friday he had agreed a deal to sell the club to C&N Sporting Risk.

An EFL statement read: "The board has fully considered the information that has been made available by C&N Sporting Risk and whilst no formal sale has been completed, despite reports to the contrary, enough credible information was presented to allow the board to agree to work exclusively with the club and C&N Sporting Risk over this bank holiday weekend in an attempt to finalise the change of control and achieve a positive outcome for Bury FC.

"The EFL Board, however, remains firmly of the view that the League cannot be in a position whereby any more of the club's 2019/20 fixtures will be suspended due to the integrity of the competition, the impact on other clubs in the league and therefore has stated that matters must be concluded by 5pm on Tuesday 27 August 2019."