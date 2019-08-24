Prince Andrew says 'at no stage' did he 'see or suspect' criminal behaviour by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

The Duke of York has denied he ever suspected “any behaviour of the sort” from convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Breaking his silence following a string of media reports about his alleged links to the financier, who killed himself in prison two weeks ago, Andrew released a statement expressing “tremendous sympathy” for Epstein’s victims.

He also reiterated that it was a “mistake” seeing Epstein, 66, after the American’s release from an 18-month prison term in 2010 for prostituting minors.

In a statement, Andrew said: “It is apparent to me since the suicide of Mr Epstein that there has been an immense amount of media speculation about so much in his life.

“This is particularly the case in relation to my former association or friendship with Mr Epstein.

“Therefore I am eager to clarify the facts to avoid further speculation.