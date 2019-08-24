Endangered fen orchid ‘saved’ from extinction after years of conservation work

An orchid which is one of Europe’s most endangered wildflowers has come back from the brink of extinction in England and Wales following years of conservation work. The rare fen orchid, a small plant with pale yellow blooms, is only found growing wild in Britain in two areas, in Kenfig sand dunes in south Wales and in the fens of the Norfolk Broads. Numbers dwindled to less than 1,400 plants across the two areas as its habitat deteriorated.

The orchid grows on dunes at one site in Wales Credit: Andrew Jeffery/PA

But efforts to restore its dune and fen homes, sustained by long-term funding, have seen its fortunes turned around, wildlife charity Plantlife said. And the conservationists are now hopeful that, in England at least, the plant could be removed from the “red list” of threatened species. Tim Pankhurst, Plantlife’s conservation manager for the East of England, said: “It’s truly satisfying to see that years of painstaking work are paying off. “The species has been saved and we have restored the beautiful places where the fen orchid now thrives to their former glory.”

In East Anglia, the orchid relies on wetland habitat known as fens Credit: Tim Pankhurst/Plantlife/PA

He said getting the habitat right for “flagship” species such as the fen orchid would have benefits across nature. “The work we do on the individual species massively enhances our understanding of the places where they grow – if they work for difficult, iconic species, they’re going to work for a huge range of other things,” he said. Fen orchids were once found in eight dune sites along the south Wales coast, but a lack of management meant the dunes became overgrown, with the bare sand disappearing under a mat of vegetation which suffocated the orchid. It almost completely disappeared from the dunes, and numbers at the sole remaining site at Kenfig, south Wales, fell from 21,000 at the end of the 1980s to 400 in 2011. But conservation work led by Plantlife to restore the fragile habitat at Kenfig since 2011 has seen a huge revival in numbers of orchids.

