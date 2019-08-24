- ITV Report
-
Marcus Rashford racially abused on social media following penalty miss
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been subjected to racist abuse on social media after missing a penalty against Crystal Palace.
The past week has seen Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, United midfielder Paul Pogba and Reading's Yakou Meite all racially abused on Twitter after failing to score from the spot.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit out at the abuse toward Rashford, saying he was "lost for words".
"It's the same we spoke about before the weekend. It's unheard of and we need it to stop, it needs to stop," Solskjaer said at the post-match press conference.
"I'm just lost for words if it keeps going. We keep having all these campaigns 'No to Racism' and it keeps hiding behind fake identities. It's just crazy that we talk about this in 2019."
Anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out condemned the latest incidents as "vile racist abuse".
"This problem will not go away and needs decisive action - that's what we'll be making clear to Twitter when we meet," a statement read.
Rashford was one of several to speak out in defence of Pogba and against racism, writing on Twitter: "Manchester United is a family. @paulpogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all."
Following the Pogba incident Twitter told ITV News it was "monitoring the conversation" and had "permanently deleted a series of accounts".
It also used its own platform to respond to the outrage, stating: "We’re fully aware of and share the concerns surrounding online racist abuse towards certain footballers in the UK over recent days.
"We strongly condemn this unacceptable behaviour, and have now permanently suspended a series of accounts for violating our Hateful Conduct Policy.
"This is a societal issue and requires a societal response.
"This is why we maintain a dialogue with both the @PFA and @kickitout and are committed to working together to address abusive online and racist behaviour across the industry."
In the build-up to the latest set of domestic games, Premier League managers put the focus on social media companies to police abuse dished out to players online.
Representatives of Twitter are planning to meet with officials at Manchester United to discuss the racial abuse aimed at Pogba following his penalty miss against Wolves on Monday night.
Anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out and Twitter have been contacted for comment following Saturday's incident.