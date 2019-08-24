Marcus Rashford racially abused on social media following penalty miss

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been subjected to racist abuse on social media after missing a penalty against Crystal Palace.

The past week has seen Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, United midfielder Paul Pogba and Reading's Yakou Meite all racially abused on Twitter after failing to score from the spot.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit out at the abuse toward Rashford, saying he was "lost for words".

"It's the same we spoke about before the weekend. It's unheard of and we need it to stop, it needs to stop," Solskjaer said at the post-match press conference.

"I'm just lost for words if it keeps going. We keep having all these campaigns 'No to Racism' and it keeps hiding behind fake identities. It's just crazy that we talk about this in 2019."

Anti-discrimination campaigners Kick It Out condemned the latest incidents as "vile racist abuse".