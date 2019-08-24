'It's completely screwed us' - thousands of holidaymakers face chaos over British Airways strikes

The company’s Twitter feed was also inundated with messages from frustrated customers, with some complaining they would miss weddings and honeymoons.

BA’s customer service lines were jammed on Saturday morning as travellers who awoke to the alert tried to find alternative arrangements.

Thousands of people received emails overnight warning flights on September 9, 10 and 27 would be hit by a “large number of delays and cancellations” after the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) union confirmed the action.

Holidaymakers’ plans have been thrown into chaos after British Airways pilots confirmed they will strike across three days in September.

A company statement said: “It is completely unacceptable that Balpa is destroying the plans of tens of thousands of our customers with this unjustifiable strike action.”

Balpa said 93% of members voted in favour of the action after rejecting a pay rise package of 11.5% over three years.

“A day of strike action will cost BA around £40 million,” it said. “Three days will cost in the region of £120 million.

“The gap between BA’s position and Balpa’s position is about £5 million.

“Our proposal remains on the table should BA wish to reach agreement prior to strike action.”

Peter Dempsey, 41, said his family could be forced to pay hundreds of pounds for alternative flights for a family wedding in Seville, southern Spain.

“It’s the return that has completely screwed us up as we are flying back with our in-laws and we cannot move the dates,” said Mr Dempsey, who flies out on September 5 for his wife’s cousin’s wedding.

“We have no option but to completely cancel both legs and rebook or they won’t give a refund.”

He said himself and three others were booked on the return journey, on September 9, adding: “I’d estimate we will be about £200 out of pocket.

“Not a massive amount but not everyone has that kind of money. God knows what it is costing others who have flights to America etc.”

He said they spent £550 on their flights but to return on easyJet would cost £330, or to rebook with Ryanair roughly £200.

Mr Dempsey described the service since the announcement as “shocking”, adding BA “clearly don’t have enough people to handle such a crisis”.

Other flyers complained about a four-week wait for refunds and said bookings on their flights were still listed for sale online.