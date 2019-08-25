3D scanners at airports could put an end to liquid restrictions

Restrictions on the amount of liquids passengers can take on planes could be eased if new technology is successful.

Boris Johnson has announced plans for all major UK airports to introduce new 3D cabin baggage screening equipment.

The equipment will provide security personnel with better images of cabin baggage and could mean in future passengers may be able to keep liquids and electrical equipment, like laptops, in their cabin baggage while it is screened.

Government officials said that once in place, the 100ml liquid limit may no longer apply.

The equipment will be rolled out over the next few years, with the Department for Transport requiring all major UK airports to have the technology by December 1 2022.

The Prime Minister said: “We are home to the largest aviation network in Europe, with millions of people passing through our airports every year for work, holidays and family visits.

“We’re set to streamline those trips with the rollout of this ground-breaking technology – cutting down hassle for travellers and improving security measures.