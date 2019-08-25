Boris Johnson ‘preparing to cut fuel duty’

Boris Johnson is planning to cut fuel duty for the first time in almost a decade in a boost for motorists, it has been reported.

Fuel duty has been frozen by the Government for nine consecutive years and stands at 57.95 pence per litre for petrol and diesel.

The cut would form part of an emergency budget by Chancellor Sajid Javid and could pave the way for a general election in October, The Sunday Times said.

A source told the Mail on Sunday that the move would send “a clear message that the Prime Minister is fully behind business in the run-up to Brexit”.