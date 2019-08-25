Donald Trump says Boris Johnson is 'right man' to deliver Brexit as they meet on G7 sidelines

Trump and Johnson at a breakfast meeting at the G7 summit. Credit: AP

Donald Trump has said Boris Johnson was the "right man" to deliver Brexit as they met at the G7 summit. During a breakfast meeting in Biarritz on Sunday morning, the US president was asked what his advice was for Mr Johnson and Brexit. In reply Mr Trump said: "He needs no advice, he is the right man for the job." Mr Johnson said the President was "on message there". This was Mr Johnson's first meeting with Mr Trump as Prime Minister. He had a "formidable respect' for US trade negotiations, adding he was "very excited" about the "pretty comprehensive talks" ahead.

Johnson is the 'right man to deliver Brexit'. Credit: PA

"I know they'll be some tough talks ahead," Mr Johnson told reporters, citing pork pies and joints of lamb as areas that represented "huge opportunities" for the UK to "penetrate" the American market. Asked if he had made clear his views on the NHS and animal welfare in trade talks with Mr Trump, the Prime Minister said: "Not only have I made clear of that, the president has made that very, very clear. There is complete unanimity on that point." The US President appeared to criticise Mr Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, saying he was "stymied" because "nothing got done on the other side". "This is a different person and this is a person that’s going to be a great prime minister in my opinion," he said.

Mr Trump was critical of Mrs May's handling of the Brexit negotiations claiming he had given her his ideas on how to but "she didn’t listen to that and that’s fine". Mr Trump said they had had a "lively", "very good discussion about Russia and Putin with Mr Trump adding it was "possible" he will invite Russia to rejoin the G7 when he hosts the summit next year. Asked if American's allies were pressuring him to give up the trade war with China, Mr Trump said "not at all". "I think they respect the trade war. China has been, I can only speak for the United States - I can’t say what they’ve been doing to the UK and to other places - but from the standpoint of the United States, what [China] has done is outrageous.

Theresa May and US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the UK in June. Credit: PA