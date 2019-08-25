England beat Australia to take third Ashes test by one wicket

England have won the third Ashes test by one wicket, levelling the series at 1-1.

An unbeaten century by Ben Stokes - scoring 135 in total - meant that the home team beat Australia at Headingley.

Stokes produced his second "once-in-a-lifetime" performance of the summer as his magnificent century powered England to an unprecedented, unthinkable one-wicket victory to keep the Ashes alive.

England, bowled out for just 67 in the first innings, appeared to be facing certain defeat after being reduced to 286 for nine chasing 359, but Stokes' unbeaten 135 saw them take a superb victory.