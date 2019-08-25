- ITV Report
England beat Australia to take third Ashes test by one wicket
England have won the third Ashes test by one wicket, levelling the series at 1-1.
An unbeaten century by Ben Stokes - scoring 135 in total - meant that the home team beat Australia at Headingley.
Stokes produced his second "once-in-a-lifetime" performance of the summer as his magnificent century powered England to an unprecedented, unthinkable one-wicket victory to keep the Ashes alive.
England, bowled out for just 67 in the first innings, appeared to be facing certain defeat after being reduced to 286 for nine chasing 359, but Stokes' unbeaten 135 saw them take a superb victory.
Anything less and Australia would have retained the urn at 2-0 with two to play, but what transpired was simply one of the most incredible roars of defiance ever seen on a cricket field, as he led last man Jack Leach in an unbroken stand of 76 for the final wicket.
Stokes hit eight sixes and 11 fours as he instantly laid claim to one of the greatest innings of all time, while Leach's solitary run was the one that levelled the scores.
Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Stokes called his stunning innings "unbelievable" and said it was "one I'll never forget.
"I've got to try and take it all in.
"I'm not sure it'll ever happen again.
"It's one of the two best feelings I've ever felt on a cricket pitch."