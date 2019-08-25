Hottest ever August bank holiday weekend for UK as temperature reaches 31.6C

Sunseekers were out in force on Bournemouth Beach. Credit: PA

Sunseekers are enjoying Britain’s hottest ever August bank holiday weekend. Temperatures were still climbing when the previous record high was broken as 31.6C (88.9F) was recorded at Heathrow at around 1pm, the Met Office said. Just an hour later, temperatures were moving towards 33C (91.4F) in the east and south east of England, according to Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent. She said: “It could be a maximum of 33C (on Sunday) and again on Monday. “It is a bank holiday weekend. "There is a lot of sunshine about to be had but people need to exercise some common sense.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She urged people to stay covered up at the beach, hydrated and also to keep safe by listening to any coastguard announcements. The previous best late August bank holiday temperatures before this weekend were 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow in 2001, 27.3C (81.14F) in Velindre, Powys, in Wales in 2003 along with 27C (80.6F) in Knockareen, Co Fermanagh in the same year and 26.7C (80.06F) in Aviemore, Invernesshire, in Scotland in 1984. Temperatures reached 27.1C (80.78F) in Hawarden, Wales, and 23.6C (74.48F) in Ballywattcock, Northern Ireland, along with 26.2C (79.16F) in Prestwick, Scotland, by Sunday afternoon. Revellers at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday and Monday – expected to number one million – have been advised to stay hydrated amid temperatures which are forecast to surpass 30C on both days. The Rhyl Air Show was delayed due to the weather, according to North Wales Police. Denbighshire County Council said that “unexpected sea fog” had hit the event and the visibility levels needed for display flying.

People punt along the River Cam in Cambridge Credit: PA