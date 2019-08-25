£39 billion divorce bill not 'strictly speaking owed' in event of no-deal Brexit, Boris Johnson claims

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told ITV News there will be "substantial sums" for the UK to spend on "our priorities" in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Speaking at the G7 summit, Mr Johnson said the £39 billion divorce bill would "strictly speaking" no longer be due to the EU. He refused to be drawn on the exact figures available should the country crash out without a deal, but insisted it would be to the UK's benefit. "If we come out without an agreement it is certainly true that the £39 billion is no longer strictly speaking owed," he said. "I'm not going to get into the figures, but there will very substantial sums available to our country to spend on our priorities, to spend on getting on getting our businesses ready. It's not a threat, it's a simple statement of reality, that's the way things are."

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston reports from Biarritz where he says Boris Johnson is in an "ebullient" mood, but the Prime Minister would not be drawn on how much he thinks the UK's divorce bill to the EU would be in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Mr Johnson also claimed the EU had accepted the UK's stance on removing the Irish backstop from the Withdrawal Agreement and were willing to reopen negotiations. Since Mr Johnson's appointment as Conservative Party leader in July, there has been a stand-off between No. 10 and the EU, with both sides seemingly unwilling to try and reach a new compromise, making the prospect of a no-deal Brexit increasingly likely. But on Sunday, Mr Johnson told ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston in Biarritz that there was a more conciliatory spirit from the bloc. "I hope you'll agree that in the last few days there has been change in mood I think, in the EU," he said.

"They recognise that we're willing to talk about progress that can be made. Of course, they say it's impossible, they say that they can't get rid of the backstop. "The point that we're making to them is that unless they get rid of that system that keeps the UK locked in to the regulatory orbit, the trading system of the EU with no say in those things for the UK. Unless they get rid of that there's no way, we can do a deal. And I think that point has landed." Mr Johnson said it "would be sensible" for negotiations with the EU to "get going now" and used his morning swim in the Atlantic as an example of how things could be done. "Let me give you a metaphor. I swam round that rock this morning. Now, from here you cannot tell that there is a gigantic hole in that rock, there is a way through. My point to the EU, there's a way through but you can't find the way through if you just sit on the beach. That would be my message. So, let's get going'."

After his morning dip, Mr Johnson had met with US president Donald Trump for a breakfast meeting where a post-Brexit trade deal was among the topics discussed. Mr Johnson reiterated his point that a trade deal with the US would not be "plain sailing" but said there was an "opportunity to do a great free trade deal with the United States" something he said President Trump was "very gung-ho about". He also stressed "NHS in no way can be part of the negotiations". "There are real issues for UK business and manufactures of all kinds because of the barriers they face in the US. I don't think people realise quite how protectionist sometimes the US market can be. "So, what I'm saying to Donald, to President Trump, this is a big opportunity for both of us,but we need to see some movement and we need to see movement from the US side as well."

Trump and Johnson at their breakfast meeting on Sunday at the G7 summit. Credit: AP