Tremor measuring 2.1 on Richter scale recorded at UK fracking site

A tremor measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale has been recorded at the UK’s only active fracking site.

Energy firm Cuadrilla said the “micro seismic event” at their site near Blackpool was detected at 11.01pm on Saturday.

The movement was stronger than what was described as the largest-ever tremor at their Preston New Road facility last Wednesday, when a 1.55-magnitude tremor was recorded.

The company said Saturday’s tremor lasted for about one second and occurred when no fracking was taking place.

While some local residents may have felt the movement, it was not strong enough to have caused any damage to property, the firm added.