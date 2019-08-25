UK set for more sunshine and hotter temperatures over bank holiday weekend

Sizzling summer sunshine on Sunday could see temperatures soar to a record-breaking bank holiday high.

Sunseekers are set for continued sunshine and hot weather through the long weekend, with the mercury expected to hit 29C in eastern Scotland and 32C in the south-east of England.

The late summer sunshine, as a result of warm air being dragged up over the UK from France – comes at the end of what has been a wet and chilly month so far.

Temperatures are expected to rise even further by Monday, possibly reaching a late August bank holiday record high of 33C – most likely in the south-east of England, the Met Office said.