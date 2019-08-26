August Bank Holiday Monday record broken as UK continues to swelter in the heat

The south-east will see highs of 33C again on Bank Holiday Monday. Credit: ITV Weather

Bank Holiday weather here in the UK tends to be a source of national eye rolling as rain sweep in and people determinedly huddle under beach umbrellas. Not so this weekend as high pressure to the east of us has swept in hot air from Europe. Temperatures across large swathes of central and eastern England have broken both August Bank Holiday records (now standing at 33.3C at Heathrow) and the previous August Bank Holiday Monday record of 28.2C (32C recorded at Cambridge and Heathrow so far today and expected to rise still further in the next few hours).

The UK has basked in glorious sunshine over the Bank Holiday weekend. Credit: PA

Whilst wall-to-wall sunshine greets many, there are a couple of exceptions; a band of cloud and rain sits across northwestern parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and an area of heavy, thundery showers is starting to spread in across the West Country later this afternoon and overnight. Whilst many - particularly southeastern areas - will see more hot sunshine through tomorrow, the breakdown to a more unsettled theme has already begun as high pressure pulls away to the east allowing rain-bearing Atlantic frontal systems to move in from the northwest over the next 24-48hours. Those southeastern areas will largely continue to see decent, often dry, warm sunshine this coming week, but over the weekend, all parts are likely to be in a cooler, more unsettled airmass - very timely, in fact, as we move into our first autumnal month.

Tourists in Stratford-upon-Avon enjoy the late August sun. Credit: PA