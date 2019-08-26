August Bank Holiday Monday record broken as UK continues to swelter in the heat
Bank Holiday weather here in the UK tends to be a source of national eye rolling as rain sweep in and people determinedly huddle under beach umbrellas.
Not so this weekend as high pressure to the east of us has swept in hot air from Europe.
Temperatures across large swathes of central and eastern England have broken both August Bank Holiday records (now standing at 33.3C at Heathrow) and the previous August Bank Holiday Monday record of 28.2C (32C recorded at Cambridge and Heathrow so far today and expected to rise still further in the next few hours).
Whilst wall-to-wall sunshine greets many, there are a couple of exceptions; a band of cloud and rain sits across northwestern parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and an area of heavy, thundery showers is starting to spread in across the West Country later this afternoon and overnight.
Whilst many - particularly southeastern areas - will see more hot sunshine through tomorrow, the breakdown to a more unsettled theme has already begun as high pressure pulls away to the east allowing rain-bearing Atlantic frontal systems to move in from the northwest over the next 24-48hours.
Those southeastern areas will largely continue to see decent, often dry, warm sunshine this coming week, but over the weekend, all parts are likely to be in a cooler, more unsettled airmass - very timely, in fact, as we move into our first autumnal month.
Today: Low cloud, fog in the west clearing inland, but may persist along some coasts. Elsewhere, dry, sunny and hot for many, especially in southeast. Risk of showers and thunderstorms spreading into southwest England by evening. Rain edging into far northwest.
Tonight:Cloud and rain may edge into Northern Ireland overnight. Otherwise, dry with clear spells and some fog patches likely in the east. A few thundery showers possible in southwest. Warm.
Tuesday:Cloud and rain will continue to edge slowly across Northern Ireland and western Scotland. Showers in the southwest moving northeast, possibly thundery. Mostly dry, sunny and hot in the southeast.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Wednesday will see sunny spells and showers, possibly thundery.
Drier with further hot conditions in the southeast. Fresher for all and mostly dry Thursday. Wet and windy in north Friday.