Big Ben, the BBC and bank holiday sun the focus of most front pages

Ben Stokes' heroics leads The Times and many other front pages. Credit: Twitter/PA

Boris Johnson’s thoughts on a no-deal Brexit, Ben Stokes’s Ashes triumph, and the dispute over free TV licences for the over-75s dominate the newspapers today.

The Guardian reports on Mr Johnson’s belief that Britain can “easily cope” with a no-deal Brexit.

The Times leads with Stokes’s Test-winning innings, and Mr Johnson’s no-deal Brexit claims.

The Daily Mirror front page concerns Mr Johnson’s refusal to fund over-75s’ TV licences, with the Daily Express and The Independent reporting his call for the BBC to pay for them.

The Sun leads with Ben Stokes’s Ashes heroics, while the Daily Mail and the Daily Star combine the cricket and the heatwave.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times says the EU is looking to rewrite its budget rules as the bloc’s economic growth falters.

The i front page features a picture of Stokes and a story about Mr Johnson saying a Brexit deal is “touch and go”.

And The Daily Telegraph reports on NHS inefficiencies leading to patient consultation cancellations.

