Bolton Wanderers on the brink of liquidation as sale collapses

A deal to sell Bolton Wanderers has collapsed and, unless a new one can be struck, the "process of closing down the company will commence on Wednesday", the club's administrators have revealed.

The club had been given until 5pm on Tuesday to find a buyer or provide compelling reasons for an extension or it will be kicked out of the league.

However, administrator Paul Appleton has revealed a deal collapsed on Saturday morning and despite "tentative dialogue" about salvaging it he said if there is no breakthrough "the process of closing down the company will commence on Wednesday".

"In just over 24 hours, the club will have its membership of the EFL revoked," said Appleton in a statement.

"Over and above that, the club is currently not in a position to carry on trading and, as such, the process of closing down the company will commence on Wednesday."

The plight of Bolton is mirrored by Bury FC, which has also been granted extra time until Tuesday evening to secure its future.