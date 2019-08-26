Aussie PM congratulates Boris Johnson on Ashes win as his debut G7 summit draws to a close

Boris Johnson is using the closing stages of the G7 summit to hold a series of meetings with world leaders including Australian counterpart Scott Morrison the day after England’s stunning Ashes cricket victory.

At their meeting in the margins of the summit in Biarritz, Mr Morrison – who was invited to attend the gathering as a guest – congratulated Mr Johnson on the Ben Stokes-inspired England victory which levelled the Ashes series at one all.

But he was quick to point out there are “two to go” – the final two matches of the series will take place in September.

Mr Johnson said “we’re not taking anything for granted” but the Headingley Test had been “a hell of a game”.

Mr Morrison agreed it had been “a great match”.

The Prime Minister was also holding face-to-face meetings with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and outgoing Italian premier Giuseppe Conte.

In the main business on the agenda, the leaders of the G7 nations will consider how to protect the environment, with Mr Johnson pledging £10 million to help prevent the destruction of the Amazon.