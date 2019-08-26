Brussels fires warning shot at Boris Johnson over £39bn Brexit divorce bill

Boris Johnson has been warned by senior figures in Brussels that failing to pay the £39 billion divorce bill would damage relations between the UK and the European Union and jeopardise future trade talks.

The Prime Minister has said that if there is a no-deal Brexit “the £39 billion is no longer legally pledged” to the EU.

But officials in Brussels said the UK must honour commitments made during its EU membership and pointedly said that “settling accounts is essential to starting off a new relationship on the right foot”.

On Sunday, Mr Johnson told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston if the UK left without a deal then the £39 billion "is no longer strictly speaking owed".

He said: "I'm not going to get into the figures, but there will very substantial sums available to our country to spend on our priorities, to spend on getting on getting our businesses ready.

"It's not a threat, it's a simple statement of reality, that's the way things are."