Feeling hot, hot, hot: Another scorching day in prospect for most

Early low cloud and fog patches in the west will soon clear inland, but may persist along some western coasts throughout the day.

Elsewhere, it will be dry with plenty of sunshine. It will be another very warm or hot day for many, especially across south-east England, with a top temperature of 33 Celsius (91 F).

Meanwhile, there is the increasing risk of some showers and thunderstorms spreading into south-west England during the evening.

Rain will also be edging into the far north-west of Scotland.