G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires and repair damage to 'lungs of the Earth'

Fire consumes an area in the Alvorada da Amazonia region, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil Credit: Leo Correa/AP

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations have said they are preparing to help Brazil battle fires burning across the Amazon region and repair the damage as tens of thousands of soldiers got ready to join the fight against blazes that have caused global alarm. French President Emmanuel Macron said the summit leaders were nearing an agreement on how to support Brazil and said the agreement would involve both technical and financial mechanisms “so that we can help them in the most effective way possible”. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country and others will talk with Brazil about reforestation in the Amazon once fires there have been extinguished. “Of course (this is) Brazilian territory, but we have a question here of the rainforests that is really a global question,” she said. “The lung of our whole Earth is affected, and so we must find common solutions.”

A fire burns in highway margins in the city of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, part of Brazil’s Amazon. Credit: AP

Pope Francis also added his voice to the chorus of concern over the fires in Brazil, which borders his homeland of Argentina, and urged people to pray so that “they are controlled as quickly as possible.” He told a crowd in St Peter’s Square that “we’re all worried” about the Amazon fires. He warned that that the “lung of forest is vital for our planet.” Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that he had talked by phone with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Israel would send a specialised plane to help in the firefighting operation. On Friday, Mr Bolsonaro announced 44,000 soldiers would be sent to help battle the fires that are scattered across Brazil’s’s share of the vast Amazon, an overall region 10 times the size of Texas that is seen as a global bulwark against climate change. Only a few hundred troops had been sent so far. The country’s satellite monitoring agency has recorded more than 41,000 fires in the Amazon region so far this year – with more than half of those coming this month alone.

Raging fires have ripped through the Amazon rainforest for weeks. Credit: AP

Experts say most of the fires are set by farmers or ranchers clearing existing farmland. But the same monitoring agency has reported a sharp increase in deforestation this year as well. Brazil’s federal police agency announced on Sunday it would investigate reports that farmers in the state of Para, one of those most affected by the blazes, had called for “a day of fire” to ignite blazes on August 10. Local news media said the group organised over WhatsApp to show support for Bolsonaro’s efforts to loosen environmental regulations. Justice minister Sergio Moro, who oversees the police, said on Twitter that Mr Bolsonaro “asked for a rigorous investigation” and said “the criminal fires will be severely punished.” People demonstrated in Rio de Janeiro and other Brazilian cities on Sunday demanding Mr Bolsonaro’s administration do more to protect the Amazon. One boy in Rio held up a poster saying “Bol$onaro is burning our future,” while people chanted: “Bolsonaro out! Amazon stays!”

Firefighters work a channel of land to try to halt the spread of the fire. Credit: AP