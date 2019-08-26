Caravan break still on the cards for lottery winner despite scooping £10,000 every month for 30 years

Vicky Mitchell and her partner Adam Fry celebrating winning £10,000 every month for 30 years. Credit: PA

A Skegness caravan break is still on the cards for a mother-of-two, despite scooping £10,000 every month for the next 30 years on the National Lottery. Vicky Mitchell and her partner of 18 years, Adam Fry, admitted their only car-buying plans are limited to a new Skoga Citigo after winning £120,000 a year, guaranteed until they are pensioners. But the pair said they both plan to keep working and definitely have no plans to marry. The winning prize is tax-free, making it the equivalent of a £200,000-a-year-gross salary.

The 42-year-old from Halifax, West Yorkshire said she is hoping to travel to European cities, including Budapest, but is sticking to her carvanning plans in Skegness next year. She said: “You can’t beat a caravan holiday with the kids. They love it. We’ve already booked for next year.” The part-time admin assistant at an accountancy firm said her current income is under £30,000 a year and the win will give financial security to her two sons, aged eight and 19. Mr Fry said he will to continue to account for every penny of the family finances on his three-month rolling spreadsheet but admitted the top prize win on the National Lottery’s Set For Life game will mean he can pay off family debts.

Mrs Mitchell said the win would give her children financial security. Credit: Anthony Devlin/National Lottery/PA

Mr Fry said the current family car is a 14-year-old Vauxhall Agila, which is “falling to bits”. Ms Mitchell said they had already looked into buying a car. She said: “I Googled ‘best family car’ and Skoda came up as best family car. So, I’ve seen a little one that’ll be enough for me.” The couple said they are also thinking of moving from their two-bed terrace to a bigger property but would have to save up for a deposit first and they are celebrating with a pre-booked holiday to Ibiza. Ms Mitchell explained how the win was her third lottery win in a week. She said she played online as she was heading to Skegness for a break with her younger son.

The mum of two said she wants to travel to European cities with the money. Credit: Anthony Devlin/National Lottery/PA