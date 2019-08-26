UK Weather Forecast: Highs of 32C in Cambridge & Heathrow set new August Bank Holiday Monday Record!

Today:Low cloud, fog in the west clearing inland, but may persist along some coasts. Elsewhere, dry, sunny and hot for many, especially in southeast. Risk of showers and thunderstorms spreading into southwest England by evening. Rain edging into far northwest.

Tonight:Cloud and rain may edge into Northern Ireland overnight. Otherwise, dry with clear spells and some fog patches likely in the east. A few thundery showers possible in southwest. Warm.

Tuesday:Cloud and rain will continue to edge slowly across Northern Ireland and western Scotland. Showers in the southwest moving northeast, possibly thundery. Mostly dry, sunny and hot in the southeast.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Wednesday will see sunny spells and showers, possibly thundery. Drier with further hot conditions in the southeast. Fresher for all and mostly dry Thursday. Wet and windy in north Friday.