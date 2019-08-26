Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series

Davis is an executive producer on the project, which US network Showtime said will “peel back the curtain” on the lives of presidential spouses.

Viola Davis is set to portray Michelle Obama in a US series under development about America’s first ladies.

The first season will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Mrs Obama.

Showtime said it is committed to three scripts for the proposed series.

There is no air date since the series has yet to be ordered.

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife launched their own production company in 2018, and have announced deals with Netflix and Spotify.