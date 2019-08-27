Amazon fires: French President Emmanuel Macron 'regrets' Brazil's rejection of G7 aid

Firefighters tackling a blaze in the Amazon. Credit: AP

Emmanuel Macron has said he regrets Brazil's rejection of international aid to fight Amazon wildfires, saying the money was a sign of friendship, not "aggressiveness." The French President put the Amazon fires high on the agenda of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, where world powers pledged $20 million to fight the fires and plant new trees. But on Tuesday, Brazil president, Jair Bolsonaro’s, chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, told the G1 news website that “we appreciate [the offer], but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe”. Mr Lorenzoni went on to attack Mr Macron, who Brazil have repeatedly accused of meddling since he declared the fires an international emergency, saying the French President's offers to help were hypocritical in the wake of April's fire at Notre Dame.

The Amazon fires have led to a bitter war of words between Macron and Bolsonaro. Credit: AP

"Macron cannot even prevent a predictable fire in a church that is a World Heritage Site, and wants to teach our country? He has a lot to look after at home and in the French colonies," Mr Lorenzoni told the website. In a diplomatic speech on Tuesday, Macron called that interpretation a "mistake." He said: "We would happily accept international solidarity, it's a sign of friendship." Mr Macron said the money was not just aimed at Brazil but at nine countries in the Amazon region, including Colombia and Bolivia. He added that France too considers itself an Amazon country via its overseas region of French Guiana.

The G7 nations pledged tens of millions of dollars to help Amazon countries fight the raging wildfires. Credit: AP

The rejection of the aid money is the latest in a bitter war of words between France and Brazil which has even turned personal at times. Mr Bolsonaro has bristled at what he sees as Mr Macron's interference, accusing his French counterpart of treating the region like a colony. After the announcement of the G7 pledge, Mr Bolsonaro tweeted: "We cannot accept that a president, Macron, makes ludicrous and unnecessary attacks on Amazonia, nor that he makes his intentions with an idea of an 'alliance' of G7 countries to save the Amazon, as if we were a colony or someone's territory."