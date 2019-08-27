Archbishop of Canterbury agrees to chair Brexit citizens’ forum 'subject to conditions'

The Archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed he would be willing to chair a citizens’ forum on Brexit “in principle” after being approached by senior MPs.

But the Most Rev Justin Welby said conditions to him accepting the role “have not yet been met”.

He told MPs they must not attempt to use a public forum as a way of attempting to stop Brexit.

He said: “It is an unexpected privilege to be asked to chair this proposed citizens’ forum on Brexit.

“In the past this kind of gathering has, in many places and in difficult situations, opened the way for careful deliberation if at the right time and genuinely representative.

“I am honoured to be approached and would be willing to accept in principle, subject to some conditions which have not yet been met.”

Mr Welby said any such forum “should not be a Trojan horse intended to delay or prevent Brexit in any particular form”.

He also said any citizens’ forum should have cross-party support and “time to be properly organised”.