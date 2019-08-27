Bury at risk of EFL expulsion after takeover collapses

Bury could now be expelled from the Football League. Credit: PA

The future of Bury FC has been thrown into further doubt after potential new owners C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a deal to buy the stricken club. The League One outfit are in danger of being expelled from the Football League if they fail to prove their viability by 5pm on Tuesday. C&N Sporting Risk announced they were unable to proceed with a takeover of Bury on Tuesday afternoon, leaving little time to find a solution, leaving them on the brink. The news Bury had dreaded came with less than 90 minutes remaining before the EFL's deadline, with the shock announcement that C&N Sporting Risk had pulled out of the proposed takeover.

Could Bury be going out of business?

In a statement, C&N said: "We are grateful to the EFL for the short extension they granted to us so that we could continue with due diligence, and for their acceptance of our proof of funds capable of mounting a credible takeover. This has been worked on around the clock by our team and advisors for the past 72 hours. "As part of our due diligence, we set ourselves a list of key criteria regarding the CVA, the ground and the overall financial state of the club that had to be met in order for us to be satisfied that we have enough knowledge to proceed with the takeover. The complexities involved in each of these matters escalated and continue to do so. "It is therefore with regret that we have decided not to proceed with the takeover of Bury FC. This decision has not been taken lightly. We fully understand the importance of the club to the community and it is with this in mind that we have informed the EFL of our decision at the earliest possible opportunity." Under current owner Steve Dale, the club have failed to fulfil any of their fixtures so far this season and have been deducted 12 points.

An EFL statement read: “The EFL board has been informed that C&N Sporting Risk will no longer be pursuing their interest in Bury FC. "The League announced at the weekend that it was working exclusively with the club and C&N in an attempt to finalise a change of control at the club. However, following a period of due diligence, C&N have opted not to progress matters. “The League continues to be in discussions with Bury FC in advance of today’s 5pm deadline and will provide a further update as appropriate.”