Civil rights activist Rosa Parks and first US woman in space Sally Ride are latest Barbie dolls

Civil rights activist Rosa Parks and the first US woman astronaut are the newest incarnations of Barbie.

Parks, who played a central role in the fight against segregation in 1950s America by refusing to give up her seat in the 'white section' of a bus, is modelled wearing period costume, complete with clutch bag and spectacles.

Astronaut Sally Ride flew to space in 1983 - and, at the age of 32, she remains the youngest US astronaut.