Corbyn says Labour will ‘do everything necessary’ to stop no deal Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted Labour will “do everything necessary” to halt a no-deal Brexit as he meets other senior MPs to try to find a way to challenge Boris Johnson over EU withdrawal.

Before discussions on Tuesday with leading Commons figures opposed to breaking EU ties without an agreement in place, Mr Corbyn insisted the country was heading for a crisis under the Prime Minister.

A no-deal exit from the EU would amount to a “bankers’ Brexit” benefiting the rich, Mr Corbyn said.

Writing in the Independent, he added: “The battle to stop no-deal Brexit isn’t a struggle between those who want to leave the EU and those who want continued membership.

“It’s a battle of the many against the few who are hijacking the referendum result to shift even more power and wealth towards those at the top.

“That’s why the Labour Party will do everything necessary to stop a no-deal bankers’ Brexit.”