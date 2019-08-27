Jeffrey Epstein alleged victims speak of 'anger' at accused's suicide before trial

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers says the late US financier was a “coward”, and she feels “very angry and sad” that he killed himself before going to trial.

Courtney Wild spoke at a Manhattan hearing on Tuesday, where more of Epstein’s accusers are also set to speak.

Ms Wild has claimed she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.

US District Judge Richard Berman said earlier in the hearing that Epstein’s August 10 death, ruled a suicide, was a “stunning turn of events”.

The judge said accusers have been included in the hearing “because of their relevant experiences”.