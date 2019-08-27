Ex-Google engineer charged with trade secrets theft

A former Google engineer has been charged with stealing self-driving car technology from the company shortly before he joined Uber. The indictment filed on Tuesday by the US Attorney’s office in San Jose, California, is an offshoot of a lawsuit filed in 2017 by Waymo, a self-driving car pioneer spun off from Google. Uber agreed to pay Waymo 245 million US dollars (£199.38 million) to settle the case.

But the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit made an unusual recommendation to open a criminal probe after seeing enough evidence to conclude a theft may have occurred. Uber considered having self-driving technology crucial to survive and counter potential competitive threats from Waymo and dozens of other companies working on robotic vehicles. It wants to build self-driving cars so it can eliminate the need to have a human behind the wheel, one of the biggest expenses in its ride-hailing service. Anthony Levandowski, a pioneer in robotic vehicles, was charged with 33 counts of trade secrets theft. Each count carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a 250,000 US dollars (£203,451) fine, or 8.25 million US dollars (£6.71 million) if convicted of all counts.

Attorney Miles Ehrlich (left) said Levandowsk denied stealing Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP

Miles Ehrlich, one of Levandowski’s attorneys, maintained his innocence in a statement read outside the courthouse. “He didn’t steal anything, from anyone,” Mr Ehrlich said. “This case rehashes claims already discredited in a civil case that settled more than a year.” Prosecutors said the probe is ongoing but they would not disclose whether Uber and its founding CEO Travis Kalanick are targets. Google and Uber co-operated in the investigation, they said. Although Tuesday’s indictment did not charge Uber, it is a stain for a company that has been trying to recover from a series of scandals since jettisoning Mr Kalanick two years ago. Besides trying to reverse perceptions it is a technological thief, Uber has been dealing with fallout from its own acknowledgement of rampant sexual harassment, its use of software designed to dupe regulators and a year-long cover-up of a hacking attack that stole the personal information of 57 million passengers and 600,000 drivers.

Uber’s stocks fell less than 1% Credit: Richard Drew/AP

The case seems unlikely to endear Uber with investors already sceptical about the company’s ability to make money after piling up billions of dollars of losses. The lack of profits is the main reason the company’s stock has fallen about 25% below the price set during its initial public offering of stock in May. Nonetheless, Uber’s stock fell less than 1% after the announcement. The FBI depicted its pursuit of the complex case as a sign of its commitment to protecting technology considered vital to the economy’s growth.

John Bennett, the special agent in charge of the probe Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP