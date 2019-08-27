Farage would form ‘non-aggression pact’ with Tories if PM pursues no-deal Brexit

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has confirmed his party would form an election pact with the Tories, if a no-deal Brexit were to be pursued. Credit: PA

Nigel Farage has confirmed the Brexit Party would form a “non-aggression pact” with the Conservative Party if it pursues a no-deal Brexit. The party held a rally in Westminster to announce its next wave of candidates who will fight for seats in the next general election. Mr Farage said the Brexit Party would be willing to seek a “non-aggression pact” with the Conservative Party at a general election if Mr Johnson pursued a no-deal Brexit.

He said: “If Boris Johnson is prepared to do the right thing for the independence of this country, then we would put country before party and do the right thing. “We would be prepared to work with him, perhaps in the form of a non-aggression pact at the general election. “The Conservative Party has lost so much trust that the only way they could win a general election is with our support.” He added: “I want to make this pledge from the Brexit Party. The Withdrawal Agreement is not Brexit. It is a betrayal of what 17.4 million people voted for. “If you insist on the Withdrawal Agreement, Mr Johnson, we will fight you in every seat up and down the country.”

